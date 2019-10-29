Mocs Still Fighting to Stay in the SoCon Chase

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs went toe-to-toe with the SoCon favorite last weekend before losing 35-34 to Wofford. If Chattanooga can get that same kind of effort the rest of the season, it could be a November to remember.Losing on a missed two point try in overtime isn’t easy, but Mocs coach Rusty Wright wouldn’t trade Saturday’s game experience against Wofford.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”It didn’t turn out like none of us wanted. It sure was fun down there with them. It was a lot of fun down there Saturday because the guys were playing hard. There’s blood and sweat flying and guys are making plays.”

Despite the heart-breaking loss, UTC is still in the thick of the SoCon race with a 3-1 league record.

Said Wright:”It’s not the same team that lined up against Eastern Illinois. We have gotten so much better. Those kids will tell you. Those guys will tell you.”

Said offensive lineman McClendon Curtis:”I think the team really completely bought in. I think the first SoCon game. When we started conference play.”

Said linebacker Ty Boeck:”Once we beat Western Carolina. I think everybody started having more confidence in what Coach Wright was doing.”

Said Curtis:”We know we can run the ball, and we know our defense can make stops. We play as a team. We play for 60 minutes because Coach Wright tells us every week it’s going to be a dog fight every time you win, it gets harder and harder to win.”

Wright made practice sessions more physical with more hitting.

Is that helping this team compete better?

Said Wright:”I don’t think it has hurt us. I really don’t. I don’t think it has hurt us. I think it has given these guys both sides of the ball a little bit of an identity. Even after this Saturday no matter what happens, there’s still going to be some things happening in this league. You gotta keep playing and keep showing up. If today was any indication, we are going to be okay Saturday, whatever that means.”

The Mocs host 13th ranked Furman Saturday at 2pm at Finley Stadium.