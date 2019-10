CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Reports of smoke at the Hamilton County Jail forced 1-hundred 50 inmates to be moved tonight.

When Chattanooga Fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke at the building. There’s no word on what caused the smoke.

It was on the sixth, fifth and part of the fourth floor. Inmates were moved to other parts of the jail.

Multiple agencies worked to ventilate the building and no one was injured.

(photo courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)