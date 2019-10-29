Golden Apple: Jordan Baysore

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Jordan Baysore wants to make sure her students are invested in their education.

The English teacher at Loftis Middle School makes sure her kids understand their lesson plans.

Principal Mary Catherine Gatlin says she’s making a difference with those students.

“She is always excited to look for opportunities to go outside of the box to serve our students, and make sure that all of our kids have opportunity to grow and be successful.”

Baysore says she had a really good English teacher that taught her strategies for overcoming difficulties.

That teacher made her want to be an educator.

“I really try to get my students to buy into their learning. They need to know why it’s important to them why they need to know that stuff. The constant question from middle school students want to know, ‘Why do we have to learn this, why is this important?’ And if we can get them to buy into that learning then it’s really going to stick.”

Baysore’s hard work is noticed by her students.

Jackson Holmes is a 7th grader at Loftis Middle School.

“She is a great teacher because she always gives us opportunities to do better. And always gives us information about what we need.”

That’s why Jordan Baysore has earned this week’s Golden Apple Award.