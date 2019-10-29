Gobbler Day at the Chattanooga Market Set for Sunday, November 3

(Chattanooga, TN) – Organizers of the 20th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk are partnering with the Chattanooga Market to host Gobbler Day at First Tennessee Pavilion on Sunday, November 3.

At Gobbler Day, market goers will have an opportunity to pre-register for the Grateful Gobbler Walk, purchase festive Thanksgiving gear, as well as enter the Turkey Gobbler Call Contest. The contest will feature children and adults giving their best turkey call. Two winners will be selected from each category and each will be awarded with a festive Grateful Gobbler hat and one admission to Chattanooga’s Thanksgiving tradition, 20th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk presented by First Horizon Bank.

The pet friendly and family fun 5K takes place on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park.

The cost to participate is $30 for walkers/runners 13 years and older and $20 for ages 12 and under. For those who are planning to travel out of town for the holiday or sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still support the Grateful Gobbler Walk by registering either as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

100% of the proceeds of the Walk will The Maclellan Shelter for Families. This family shelter, located onsite at the Community Kitchen on 11th Street in Chattanooga, features 13 units with 64 beds and is the first of its kind in Chattanooga, as it provides a stable environment for an intact family to remain together as they search for permanent housing solutions. Since its opening in December 2014, approximately 600 families, comprising of more than 2,000 men, women, and children, have benefited from the programs including meals, case management, and job training provided by the shelter.

The Chattanooga Market is opened from 11 am until 4 pm and the Turkey Gobbler Call Contest will take place on the stage from 1 pm – 1:30 pm.