Falcons Release Kicker Matt Bryant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Matt Bryant.

The team cut ties with the 44-year-old Bryant on Tuesday, bringing in Younghoe Koo as his replacement.

Bryant was released after missing five of 14 field goal attempts this season, as well as a crucial extra point that was the difference in a 34-33 loss at Arizona.

Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Falcons (1-7) decided to make a change after Bryant missed two more field goals in a 27-20 setback to Seattle this past Sunday.

Bryant signed with the Falcons in 2009 and was one of the team’s most reliable players over the next decade. He was released in a cost-cutting move after last season, but was brought back just before the opening game when the Falcons couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

