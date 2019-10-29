EPA finally finishes Chattanooga Creek Superfund project

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It took more than two decades of cleanup.

But today the Environmental Protection agency announced they have completed the Superfund project on Chattanooga Creek in Alton Park.

- Advertisement -

The Tennessee Products company ran a coal carbonization facility on the Creek for 70 years.

And they dumped their coal tar wastes into the creek.

The EPA first put the site on their cleanup list in 1995 and began working on it in 1998.

They pulled 26-thousand cubic yards of coal, tar and pesticide-tainted sediment out of the creek.

Then beginning in 2005, they capped the bed of the creek and removed another 100-thousand tons of sediment to keep it from getting re-contaminated.

“We celebrate this significant milestone that EPA and our partners are making to clean up contaminated property and return the land to productive use,” EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker.

“A successful cleanup is a win-win that supports economic growth and a more sustainable community.”

The EPA announced they are taking 27 sites off the National Priorities List this year, including the Tennessee Products site.

That is the most since 2001.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says “I am proud of the work we have done to deliver on the Trump Administration’s commitment to protect the people we serve and support community revitalization by allowing land to be rediscovered and repurposed for productive use.”