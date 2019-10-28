TWO HIKERS FOUND ON LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Two hikers are safe after being rescued by first responders on Lookout Mountain.

The couple left from Cravens House on Sunday and get lost right before it got dark.

According to Chattanooga Fire, the hikers called 911 around 7:15 PM and officials were able to ping their cell phones for a GPS location.

Two firefighters, Lookout Mountain Police and park rangers went into the woods, located the hikers and brought them out.

The hikers were not injured.