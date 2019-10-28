Police investigating deadly collision with a bicycle last night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a collision Sunday night that killed a bicyclist.
It happened just after 11 PM at East 3rd Street and Highland Park Avenue.
A vehicle hit the bicyclist who was stopped in the right lane.
The driver of the vehicle told officers she never saw the bike.
The bicyclist, 52-year old Maurice Steward, died from his injuries.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.