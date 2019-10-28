Mother wants justice for daughter killed in car crash

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Bledsoe County mother wants justice for her daughter who was killed in a car crash.

Bridget Housely looks at a cross honoring her daughter.

“She was full of life, loved her friends, very protective. She just made everybody smile,” Housely said.

Olivia Smith, 20, died after a car crash off Highway 127 in June of 2018.

The driver, John Trail Hyatte, faces vehicular homicide by intoxication and vehicular assault charges.

On Monday, his hearing was moved to November 14th.

Housely says she is frustrated the case isn’t going faster through the court system.

“It should have been already over. They have the proof, they have everything that they need and it just keeps on getting pushed off, court date after court date, it is never ending,” Housely said.

She says her family has no closure.

“It just reopens, everything, every month when I have to step foot back in that courtroom,” Housely said.

She wants Hyatte to be found guilty and serve prison time.

There needs to be some kind of justice and we are not getting any right now,” Housely said.

She has a message for others.

“Be careful when you go out. Love your family, because you never know whenever you won’t see them again,” she said.