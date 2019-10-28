LeBron James evacuates house as new California blaze erupts

Mandatory evacuations as wildfire breaks out near LA’s Getty Center A dangerous wildfire that broke out early Monday in Los Angeles was threatening hundreds of homes near the world-famous Getty Center . Strong winds were spreading the fast-growing fire that was burning along a major freeway west of downtown. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the flames had already burned at least 400 acres. Several neighborhoods were under evacuation orders. A video posted on social media by a motorist shows one side of Highway 405 was turned into a towering inferno, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports. Fire officials called it a dynamic situation. Trending News - Advertisement - The flames were being fanned by high winds, which seemed to have calmed down a little before dawn, Evans reports. One of those displaced from his home by the several fires burning near Los Angeles was Lakers star LeBron James. He tweeted Monday morning he had to evacuate his home suddenly and was driving around trying to find a place to go with his family. He followed up later saying he finally found a safe place. The so-called “Getty Fire” was one of more than a dozen fires burning in California. A wildfire is seen near the Getty Center in Los Angeles October 28, 2019, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter user @aliciaskymusic via Reuters Follow below for live updates

Kincade Fire grows to more than 54,000 acres burned and containment goes down The Kincade Fire grew to more than 54,000 acres on Sunday but the containment had gone down to 5%, Cal Fire said at a press conference at 6:30 p.m. PT. Two firefighters were injured Sunday fighting the blaze, Jonathan Cox of Cal Fire said during a press conference. One suffered minor burn injuries, but another suffered significant burn injuries and had to be airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center. The fire has destroyed 94 structures and damaged 17 structures, and officials say 80,000 structures are threatened. The National Weather Service said there were “clearly challenging conditions on the firelines” on Sunday. The wind is expected to shift Monday, and there will be a 24-hour wind of favorable conditions. But there will be another wind event Tuesday night and there is no rain expected for the rest of the month. One person was arrested Sunday for possible looting in the fire zone, authorities said.

California residents seek safe place at evacuation centers Evacuation centers open for California state residents As firefighters battle the blaze on the front lines, there is an emerging housing crisis in Marin County as thousands of people struggle to try to find a place to ride out this firestorm, CBS News’ Jonathan Vigliotti reported. At a Red Cross shelter that was set up Sunday morning, there was a long line of people of about 100 people waiting to get in. CBS News has been told that already 200 people have settled in. There are a lot of people with last-minute things they were able to grab before being evacuated, including cats and dogs and other pets. More than 2 million people are without power — a lot of them coming to shelters so they can get cellphone service. Then there are those that are part of a mandatory evacuation, those who have no chance to stay at home, many of them seeking a safe place. CBS News has learned there’s at least one more power outage scheduled for Sunday and as a result, more shelters will be opening.