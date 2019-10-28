Honoring First Responders

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (WDEF)- “To me it’s just an opportunity for the community and first responders to come together and enjoy each other’s company”, says Chattanooga Fire Marshal William Matlock.

Sometimes the sacrifices made by our local fire department, police department, and paramedics team can go over our heads.

“It’s also a day for the community to recognize what we do on a day to day basis. The men and women first responders throughout this country sacrifice and give to their communities everyday. It’s just an opportunity for us to come together and recognize that.”

Although this is a special day meant for us to honor our heroes, for them, it’s just a typical day at the office.

“It’s work as usual, so when the alarm comes in we all respond and we do our jobs just like we do every other day”

E-M-S, police departments and fire departments are on the clock, properly trained to handle any situation, no matter the emergency.

“Obviously our job is not scripted, so we don’t know what we’re going into every single time we respond. So, we kind of have to figure out a lot of times, once we’re on scene.

But, every first responder relishes the opportunity to give back to their community in such a heroic fashion.

“To serve your community and give back to your is an honor that we all cherish and gladly accept.”

Every official would agree that it is important to recognize and honor the first responders who are on call 365 days a year to ensure your safety and rescue.