Heritage One of Three Area Softball Teams to Win a State Title on Monday

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Mother Nature did the Heritage softball team a favor.

Rain postponed the state championship games in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday.

As a result, Heritage got to play for the state crown on Monday afternoon on their home field.

The Generals entertained Marist. Play resumed in the top of the seventh with the score tied at three. Heritage had two runners on base with no outs.

The War Eagles uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Riley Kokinda to score from third to make it 4-3. With Madeline Stone still at the plate, she hit it right under the shortstop’s glove to score Carmen Gaylor to make it 5-3. Then Lexi Duckett doubled to right field to score Stone to make it 6-3.

The Generals carried that 6-3 lead to the bottom of the seventh when they turned a triple play to end the game. Heritage won 6-3 to claim their second consecutive Class 4A state title.

Gordon Lee beat Trion 9-1 to win their fifth consecutive state championship, and Ringgold beat Franklin Co twice on Monday by the scores of 7-5 and 2-1 to win the Class 3A state crown.