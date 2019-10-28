Hamilton County finally issuing burn permits

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County has finally gotten a green light from the Forestry Commission to issue seasonal burn permits.

The normal seasonal burning period for Hamilton County is from October 1st through April 30th.

But permits were not issued at the beginning of the burning period this year, because of the drought conditions.

The County Air Pollution Control Bureau works with the Forestry Commission to determine whether permits will be issued.

Now that the area has received some rain, the permits are being issued.

“Today is probably the third or forth day that burning has been allowed since the beginning of the seasonal burning period in Hamilton County, that’s been based off, again, what Forestry was calling, ‘Safe Conditions to burn’, from an air quality standpoint, it hasn’t been an issue, we’ve had good air quality, but if Forestry says it’s not safe to burn, then – again – we don’t allow that.”

A daily permit must still be obtained through the Forestry Commission in addition to the seasonal permit obtained through the Air Pollution Control Bureau.

Check APCB Dot org for more information.