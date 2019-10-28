Gordon Lee Football Beats Mt Zion to Snap Five Game Losing Skid

Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Gordon Lee beat Mt Zion 14-9 on Monday night to stop a five game losing streak. The game was moved to Monday because of rain last Friday. The Trojans trailed 3-0 at halftime, but they drove it down the field to open the second half. Brody Cobb ran into the corner of the end zone from 8 yards out to make it 7-3 Trojans. On Gordon Lee’s next series, Cody Thomas ran 10 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-3. Mt. Zion got a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. A two point try failed to make the score 14-9. The Trojans defense held at the end as Gordon Lee got the 14-9 victory.