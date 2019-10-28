Dalton’s Hamilton Medical Center now clear to offer open heart surgery

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Hamilton Health Care System has received a Certificate of Need to create an open heart surgery program in Dalton.

Dr. Richard C. Morrison, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon in Chattanooga, will build the program.

“Right now, they (northwest GA patients) have to travel long, time-consuming, and many times congested distances across state lines to receive these services. By providing an extensive range of cardiac-related services, all located in Dalton, Hamilton will improve the access and quality of cardiac services available to residents of Northwest Georgia.”

This is a personal victory for Hamilton Board President Lamar Lyle.

“In 2011, I had heart issues and personally experienced what it is like to travel for heart care. It is a very difficult experience for family caring for loved ones and it makes it difficult for the patient to receive care and ongoing follow-up…. I am excited to see open heart surgery becoming available right here at home for so many who need this level of care.”

The program should also improve other healthcare treatment in northwest Georgia.

Hamilton Physician Group cardiologist Stephen D. Rohn, MD, says “An open heart surgery program will allow us to recruit physicians in cardiology and other competitive specialties that might not have otherwise considered moving to this area. This advantage will bring greater access to care to the community and to the entire Northwest Georgia region.”