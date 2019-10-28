CGLA students visit the Challenger Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students from the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy may now be thinking about a job in engineering.

That’s after a recent visit to UTC’s Challenger STEM Learning Center.

- Advertisement -

The 9th grade students spent the day at the Center, and got a chance to hear about possible career opportunities.

Charles Cole is a science teacher at CGLA.

“The panel’s been talking to the girls about the importance of women going into engineering. And there is a lack of women’s perspective in that, in the field.”

Related Article: STEM School Jubilee

Cole says 9th grade is a great year to get the students thinking about college, and thinking about career paths.

Alexis Cordell is one of the 9th graders who visited the Challenger Center.

“There are so many options. But it is so hard just to pick one. And they were just like, just do what you love.”

This visit could help the students at CGLA find a career, and find something to do that they love.