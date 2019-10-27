Kayaker drowns in Northeast Alabama

DEKALB CO. Ala. (WDEF) – A man drowned on the Little River at Little River Lake Canyon on Saturday.

According the report, a 41 year old male was pinned under a rock while he was kayaking.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene where the rescue operation became a recovery operation.

Officials had to stop searching when river levels began to rise and the weather began to get worse.

They located the man around noon Sunday and his body was transported to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.