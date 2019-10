CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The rain today pushed back Spooktacular Sculptures in the Sky.

The event has been moved to Sunday, October 27.

The event will be from noon until 6 pm.

Kathie Fulgham, the event organizer, wants everyone to come out in their Halloween best to see all kinds of amazing kites flying high at Sculpture Fields in Montague Park.

The event is free and all are welcome.