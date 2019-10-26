McMinn County Officer Involved Shooting Leaves Neighbors Worried

NIOTA, Tennessee (WDEF)- T.B.I is now investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Friday evening.

According to T-B-I, McMinn County Sheriff was called to County Road 288 for a domestic situation on Friday.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived they found Roger Branson barricaded inside of the home threatening to hurt his wife and two buildings and a car on fire.

A neighbor who called 911 says, “I noticed that the double wide on the road was fully engulfed. So, I went around to see if I could help anybody out there and couldn’t do that. i noticed that the car in the ravine was on fire and the back shop was on fire and we called the cops out for that and come to find out, there were shots fired out here.The guy that was out there was having some difficulties with some things and it ended up being a big mess. I think both places are completely destroyed. ”

T.B.I says that Branson’s wife Dawn tried to run away when he shot and killed her.

That’s when McMinn County Sheriff’s deputies met Roger at the back of the home where he fired shots at them.

According to T-B-I, Deputies fired back and hit Branson.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The whole situation has neighbors troubled.

An unidentified neighbor says, “It’s just a peaceful area out here and all of a sudden, things go crazy. It’s kind of disturbing sometimes.”

T.B.I is still investigating and we are working to learn more on this story.