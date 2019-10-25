TDFN Scoreboard: October 25, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!

Tennessee:

MBA at Baylor

Bledsoe County 30 – Cumberland County 0

Notre Dame 0 – Boyd Buchanan 20

Howard 14 – East Ridge 0

Knox Webb 10 – CCS 21

Cleveland 13 – William Blount 13

Grace Academy at The King’s Academy

Copper Basin 0 – Andrews 6

Rhea County 21 – Karns 0

Clearwater Academy 6 – McCallie 8

McMinn County at Maryville 23

Ooltewah 28 – Heritage 0

Polk County 0 – Meigs County 35

South Pittsburg 52 – Sale Creek 6

Tyner 49 – Brainerd 6 (Thursday)

Silverdale 40 – Marion County 29 (Thursday)

Anderson County 29 – East Hamilton 14 (Thursday)

Loudon 49 – Walker Valley 7 (Thursday)

Bradley Central 49 – Soddy Daisy 35 (Thursday)

Whitwell 14 – Fayetteville 41 (Thursday)

Sequatchie County 32 – Grundy County 0 (Thursday)

Hixson 39 – Central 38 (Thursday)

Georgia:

Coahulla Creek 0 – Calhoun 27

Chattooga 14 – Armuchee 0

Christian Heritage 7 – North Cobb Christian 14

Gordon Central 0 – Model 6

Mount Zion-Carroll at Gordon Lee (Postponed until Monday)

Pickens 14 – Ridgeland 21

Adairsville at Murray County

Southeast Whitfield 0 – Heritage 6

LFO 7 – Sonoraville 7

Gilmer at Northwest Whitfield

Haralson County at Ringgold

Pepperell 42 – Dade County 0 (Thursday)