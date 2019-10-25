TDFN Scoreboard: October 25, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
MBA at Baylor
Bledsoe County 30 – Cumberland County 0
Notre Dame 0 – Boyd Buchanan 20
Howard 14 – East Ridge 0
Knox Webb 10 – CCS 21
Cleveland 13 – William Blount 13
Grace Academy at The King’s Academy
Copper Basin 0 – Andrews 6
Rhea County 21 – Karns 0
Clearwater Academy 6 – McCallie 8
McMinn County at Maryville 23
Ooltewah 28 – Heritage 0
Polk County 0 – Meigs County 35
South Pittsburg 52 – Sale Creek 6
Tyner 49 – Brainerd 6 (Thursday)
Silverdale 40 – Marion County 29 (Thursday)
Anderson County 29 – East Hamilton 14 (Thursday)
Loudon 49 – Walker Valley 7 (Thursday)
Bradley Central 49 – Soddy Daisy 35 (Thursday)
Whitwell 14 – Fayetteville 41 (Thursday)
Sequatchie County 32 – Grundy County 0 (Thursday)
Hixson 39 – Central 38 (Thursday)
Georgia:
Coahulla Creek 0 – Calhoun 27
Chattooga 14 – Armuchee 0
Christian Heritage 7 – North Cobb Christian 14
Gordon Central 0 – Model 6
Mount Zion-Carroll at Gordon Lee (Postponed until Monday)
Pickens 14 – Ridgeland 21
Adairsville at Murray County
Southeast Whitfield 0 – Heritage 6
LFO 7 – Sonoraville 7
Gilmer at Northwest Whitfield
Haralson County at Ringgold
Pepperell 42 – Dade County 0 (Thursday)