Police Arrest suspect in Austin Hatcher Foundation vehicle thefts

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have made an arrest in the theft of two fund-raising vehicles from the Austin Hatcher foundation.

Fifty three year old David Charles Chatman now faces charges of theft of property over 10-thousand dollars, burglary and vandalism, malicious mischief.

A second suspect is being sought.

They are accused of taking a 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2019 Rugged Ridge Baja Jeep Wrangler from a building on Holzclaw.

They belonged to the Austin Hatcher foundation and were to be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

The vehicles have not been recovered.