Police Arrest suspect in Austin Hatcher Foundation vehicle thefts

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have made an arrest in the theft of two fund-raising vehicles from the Austin Hatcher foundation.
Fifty three year old David Charles Chatman now faces charges of theft of property over 10-thousand dollars, burglary and vandalism, malicious mischief.
A second suspect is being sought.
They are accused of taking a 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2019 Rugged Ridge Baja Jeep Wrangler from a building on Holzclaw.
They belonged to the Austin Hatcher foundation and were to be auctioned off as a fundraiser.
The vehicles have not been recovered.