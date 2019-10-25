Officials find body of Sequatchie missing man

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a local man has been found after a lengthy search by officers and volunteers.

Dayne Sabo reportedly left his home on Miller Road on Signal Mountain in Sequatchie County on Tuesday.

That’s after an argument with his girlfriend.

Today, Sabo’s body was located just off Miller Road in a wooded area.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.