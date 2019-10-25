After hoarding case, McKamey has lots of rabbits and guinea pigs

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – McKamey Animal Center has plenty of dogs and cats to adopt.

But this weekend, they also are swamped with rabbits and guinea pigs.

The reason is an animal hording case last week.

McKamey staffers found 58 rabbits and guinea pigs in a small home.

The owner surrendered them and some are ready for new homes this weekend.

Mindy Kolin tells us “our staff has been working really hard to triage them and get them neutered and yet if they are already to find a new home for them et cetera.”

“We have a whole bunch that are ready. There are some waiting to be fixed, so we’ve set up our education room..our conference room as a “rabbitat” and so we’ve got lots of rabbits and guinea pigs in their ready for people to come in and adopt.”

McKamey will be open Saturday and Sunday if you’d like to stop by and find a new family member.