Hamilton County’s 200th Birthday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – What a happy anniversary it was, kicking off with a ceremony to remember every cornerstone of history that has graced this county.

“It’s extremely important that we can look at where we have been in the past and look and see where we our right now and also project where we’ll be in the future”, said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Once you take a look at the memorabilia underneath the tents, it gives you an idea of its rich and illustrious history.

Hamilton county is known for our education, the Tennessee aquarium, museums, government, Coca Cola, Brewing company, businesses, the Chattanooga zoo, and a photo of our news station just takes the cake.

We have a history that is rich here in Hamilton County, said, former state representative and the first African American woman to be elected to county commission JoAnne Favors. Elected officials from past and present made appearances to honor the county of Hamilton, including JoAnne Favors who shined a light on her experience here along with the beautiful landscape of Hamilton County:

“I was born here, my family has been here since the 1890’s, I’m hoping that we’ll be motivated to continue in a direction that would be beneficial to all citizens, in Hamilton County. ”

“Today’s celebration of the first 200 years of Hamilton County is very important, I think for the citizens for of the county but also to show them that the future is bright and there is a vision for them that has been forth that is going to advance the quality of life here.”, Said Mayor Coppinger.

With a bright future ahead, officials say we must plant the seeds so Hamilton county can bloom for the next 200 years.

The time capsule is set to be buried on November 18th at Chester Frost Park.