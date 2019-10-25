Halloween Safety Tips From The Hamilton County Sheriff

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have an enjoyable Halloween! But, they also want you to remember these important safety tips.

Here are the tips that they sent our newsroom!

Tips for families that will be trick or treating:

Children should always trick-or-treat with an adult, especially those under the age of 12

If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups

Know the area your children are trick-or-treating in and if there are any sexual predators in that particular neighborhood or area

Do not eat any candy that is not properly wrapped or appears suspicious

Parents should look and sort through all candy received to check for problems or suspicious items

Tell your children to NEVER go inside someone’s house they don’t know

Make sure you children’s costumes are visible and have reflective markings, flashlights and/or glow lights

Avoid costumes that are all black and blend into the darkness, especially those without proper reflective gear

Always use non-toxic Halloween make-up (Make sure to test in small area first to avoid allergic reactions)

Give your children flashlights to help light their way and make them more noticeable to oncoming traffic

Remember to cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks

Teach your children to “Look left, right and left again” when crossing and keep looking as you cross

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible

the left as possible

Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars

Tips for drivers:

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Remember children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways, neighborhoods, and alleyways slowly and carefully

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours

