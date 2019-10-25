GBI responding officer involved shooting in Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – GBI investigators are en route to Whitfield County for an officer involved shooting.

It happened around 4:30 this afternoon at Abutment Road and Workpark Drive.

That is next to a rug plant and a Shaw Industries plant south of Dalton.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that both Dalton Police and Whitfield County deputies are on the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the shooting victim.

This is the 71st Officer Involved Shooting that the GBI has investigated so far in 2019.

