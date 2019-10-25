G-DOT closing a lane of I 75 in Catoosa County for two days next week

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Driving I 75 south on Monday and Tuesday in north Georgia could get tricky. G-DOT is closing one lane during the day to replace a bridge in Catoosa County.

WHAT: Weather permitting, crews will be repairing the I-75 bridge where it crosses Three Notch Road. The right southbound lane will be closed during the repairs.

WHEN: Monday, October 28 and Tuesday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

WHERE: Interstate 75 at mile marker 351.3 crossing over Three Notch Road. The right southbound lane will be closed.