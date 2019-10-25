Catoosa First Responders practice with a school bus crash drill

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County first responders are making sure they are prepared if an emergency happens.

Today they held a realistic drill.

In the situation a car and school bus crashed, and the bus flipped over.

Student-actors had to be rescued.

The area was blocked off and a medical tent was sent up.

Firefighters say this is good practice because they don’t experience mass casualty cases often.

Chief Randy Camp says “When we do have these events, we want to make sure we are prepared. We train for the event.”

“Any mistakes that we make. We make them here while we train, not in the real field if it ever happens.”

Several different agencies participated including the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Catoosa County Fire Department.