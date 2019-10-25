Catoosa County holds disaster drill

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Catoosa County first responders are making sure they are prepared if an emergency happens.

On Friday, they held a realistic disaster drill outside of the Colonnade Center in Ringgold.

- Advertisement -

In the situation, a car and school bus crashed. The bus flipped over. Student actors had to be rescued.

The area was blocked off and a medical tent was set up.

Firefighters say this is good practice, because they don’t experience mass casualty cases often.

“When we do have these events, we want to make sure we are prepared. We train for the event. Any mistakes that we make, we make them here while we train, not in the real field if it ever happens,” said Chief Randy Camp, with the Catoosa County Fire Department.

Several different agencies participated including the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the Catoosa County Fire Department.