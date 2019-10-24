UTC students participate in goat yoga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — UTC students relaxed by taking a yoga class with a twist.

On Thursday, the Center for Student Wellbeing and the Office of Student and Family Engagement put on goat yoga.

Nearly 300 people participated in it.

They did different poses while the animals wandered around.

People also had the chance to pet and take pictures with the goats.

Organizers say this event shows students coping with stress and staying healthy can be enjoyable.

“Animals obviously bring a fun unique aspect and people really love animals. So it gives them something to connect to as well as promoting physical health,” said Haley Wilson, with the Center for Student Wellbeing.

“It is very relaxing, but it also makes it very fun. It is just a nice stress reliever, especially since exams are coming up. It is just a fun time,” said Bella Cairn, a student at UTC.

Organizers say they have this class a couple of times a year.

They are hoping to do it next month as well.