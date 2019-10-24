Organization launches immigration bond fund

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga organization is launching an immigration bond fund to help people with family members held in ICE detention.

Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence, also known as CALEB, is an organization bringing the community together.

They also help people who are arrested make bond.

“It shouldn’t matter that if you are poor. You shouldn’t have to sit in jail to be able to fight your case. We believe to be innocent until proven guilty and we saw that many people were sitting in jails, in our jails, without being charged with a crime officially because they couldn’t post bond,” said Sarah Berestecky, with CALEB

They are now launching an Immigration Bond Fund.

Recently family members of undocumented immigrants who were being held in ICE detention came to them for help.

“An immigration bond is between 5 thousand to 15 thousand dollars. So we are talking about a bit more and we are also talking about minor traffic stops. These individuals are not creating, they are not a harm to our community. They are not sitting in jail for violent crimes. Just things like revoked license,” Berestecky said.

In order to get the money they raise, you must meet certain criteria.

“We want to make sure that they are able to get to their scheduled court date and things like that. A lot of time family members will vouch for the person as well,” Berestecky said.

Organizers say their initial goal is to raise $20,000. For more information or to donate, click here.