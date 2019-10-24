New on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

-
From seasonal movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.
Credit: Netflix
The Fab Five brings their expertise to Tokyo to help four Japanese men and women find the confidence to be themselves.
Credit: Bruce Yamakawa/Netflix
John Krasinski dives back into the role of up-and-coming CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, when Amazon’s action-packed original returns for another season.
Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Timothée Chalamet is a reluctant young king, forced to navigate palace politics, in this Netflix original co-starring Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.
Credit: Netflix
A teen on the autism spectrum grapples with new challenges when he heads to college in Season 3 of the Netflix series.
Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix
An estranged interracial couple awaits news of their missing teenage son in this Netflix original based on the acclaimed Broadway play.
Credit: David Lee/Netflix
Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe nurse an orphaned baby elephant back to health in this new seasonal flick from Netflix.
Credit: Ilze Kitshoff
You’ve got a date with Channing Tatum this month when “Magic Mike” hits Hulu.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Several James Bond classics arrive on Amazon Prime this month, including “A View To A Kill,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Die Another Day.”
Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Based on the best-selling book by John Green, “Let It Snow” centers around a group of high school seniors and what happens to them when a snowstorm hits their small town on Christmas Eve.
Credit: Netflix
This animated adventure about a group of free-spirited UglyDolls is a fun watch for your little ones this November.
Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
“2 Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings stars in this new Hulu original about a woman rekindling her friendships after she is dumped by her longtime boyfriend.
Credit: Ali Goldstein/Hulu
Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, in the “Creed” sequel.
Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
‘Tis the season for an animated, family-friendly Netflix original featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones.
Credit: Netflix
Don’t miss the fourth, and final, season of Amazon’s dystopian drama when it hits the streaming service this month.
Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II when Netflix’s critically-acclaimed original returns with new episodes this month.
Credit: Sophie Mutevelian
Two high school friends cram four years of fun into one night in this critically-acclaimed flick from director Olivia Wilde.
Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
The comedian is back with her fifth Netflix original comedy special to talk wedding planning and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army.
Credit: Koury Angelo
Vanessa Hudgens is a science teacher who helps a time-traveling medieval knight navigate the modern world in Netflix’s “The Knight Before Christmas.”
Credit: Brooke Palmer
A 13-year-old singer-songwriter deals with boys, bullies, and breakouts when Season 2 of Hulu’s “Holly Hobbie” premieres in November.
Credit: Brooke Palmer/Hulu
The country legend debuts an anthology series that showcases the stories and inspiration behind her most-beloved songs.
Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix
A third season of Netflix’s popular fantasy series, which has 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to hit the streaming platform on Nov. 22.
Credit: Netflix
Take a break from getting stressed out in the kitchen this holiday season to watch other people get stressed out in the kitchen.
Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./Netflix
You can binge the first season of Bravo’s true crime series, starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, when it arrives on the streaming giant this month.
Credit: Michael Becker/Bravo
Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated drama about the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa stars heavyweights Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.
Credit: Netflix
A New York radio DJ (Romany Malco) and his spoiled kids need to tighten their belts during the Christmas season in this Netflix original.
Credit: Anna Kooris
Dennis Quaid is a strong-willed dad dealing with the stress of the holiday season in Netflix’s new comedy series featuring Bridgit Mendler and Ashley Tisdale.
Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix
Adam Driver plays an idealistic Senate staffer who uncovers shocking secrets while investigating the CIA’s post 9/11 detention and interrogation program in this Amazon original co-starring Annette Bening and Jon Hamm.
Credit: Amazon Studios