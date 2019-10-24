New on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

  • From seasonal movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.

    Credit: Netflix

    The Fab Five brings their expertise to Tokyo to help four Japanese men and women find the confidence to be themselves.

    Credit: Bruce Yamakawa/Netflix

  • John Krasinski dives back into the role of up-and-coming CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, when Amazon’s action-packed original returns for another season.

    Credit: Amazon Prime Video

  • Timothée Chalamet is a reluctant young king, forced to navigate palace politics, in this Netflix original co-starring Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

    Credit: Netflix

  • A teen on the autism spectrum grapples with new challenges when he heads to college in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

    Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

  • An estranged interracial couple awaits news of their missing teenage son in this Netflix original based on the acclaimed Broadway play.

    Credit: David Lee/Netflix

  • Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe nurse an orphaned baby elephant back to health in this new seasonal flick from Netflix.

    Credit: Ilze Kitshoff

  • You’ve got a date with Channing Tatum this month when “Magic Mike” hits Hulu.

    Credit: Warner Bros.

  • Several James Bond classics arrive on Amazon Prime this month, including “A View To A Kill,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Die Another Day.”

    Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

  • Based on the best-selling book by John Green, “Let It Snow” centers around a group of high school seniors and what happens to them when a snowstorm hits their small town on Christmas Eve.

    Credit: Netflix

  • This animated adventure about a group of free-spirited UglyDolls is a fun watch for your little ones this November.

    Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

  • “2 Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings stars in this new Hulu original about a woman rekindling her friendships after she is dumped by her longtime boyfriend.

    Credit: Ali Goldstein/Hulu

  • Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, in the “Creed” sequel.

    Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

  • ‘Tis the season for an animated, family-friendly Netflix original featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones.

    Credit: Netflix

  • Don’t miss the fourth, and final, season of Amazon’s dystopian drama when it hits the streaming service this month.

    Credit: Amazon Prime Video

  • Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II when Netflix’s critically-acclaimed original returns with new episodes this month.

    Credit: Sophie Mutevelian

  • Two high school friends cram four years of fun into one night in this critically-acclaimed flick from director Olivia Wilde.

    Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

  • The comedian is back with her fifth Netflix original comedy special to talk wedding planning and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army.

    Credit: Koury Angelo

  • Vanessa Hudgens is a science teacher who helps a time-traveling medieval knight navigate the modern world in Netflix’s “The Knight Before Christmas.”

    Credit: Brooke Palmer

  • A 13-year-old singer-songwriter deals with boys, bullies, and breakouts when Season 2 of Hulu’s “Holly Hobbie” premieres in November.

    Credit: Brooke Palmer/Hulu

  • The country legend debuts an anthology series that showcases the stories and inspiration behind her most-beloved songs.

    Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

  • A third season of Netflix’s popular fantasy series, which has 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to hit the streaming platform on Nov. 22.

    Credit: Netflix

  • Take a break from getting stressed out in the kitchen this holiday season to watch other people get stressed out in the kitchen.

    Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./Netflix

  • You can binge the first season of Bravo’s true crime series, starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, when it arrives on the streaming giant this month.

    Credit: Michael Becker/Bravo

  • Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated drama about the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa stars heavyweights Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

    Credit: Netflix

  • A New York radio DJ (Romany Malco) and his spoiled kids need to tighten their belts during the Christmas season in this Netflix original.

    Credit: Anna Kooris

  • Dennis Quaid is a strong-willed dad dealing with the stress of the holiday season in Netflix’s new comedy series featuring Bridgit Mendler and Ashley Tisdale.

    Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

  • Adam Driver plays an idealistic Senate staffer who uncovers shocking secrets while investigating the CIA’s post 9/11 detention and interrogation program in this Amazon original co-starring Annette Bening and Jon Hamm.

    Credit: Amazon Studios

