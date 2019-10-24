Brown Middle School teacher accused of relationship with 14-year old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Brown Middle School teacher gets arrested, after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year old student.

Mark Hernandez is now facing charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit, Hernandez was the girl’s teacher during the last school year.

The court documents say Hernandez gave the victim a cell phone, and sent her multiple sexually explicit texts.

Detectives say one of the messages asked her to sneak out of her house, and have sex with him.

Investigators say she also sent pictures to the 52-year old.