An upset father is seeking closure after son was left to die in a fiery car crash.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A family is seeking closure for their son who was left to die in a fiery car crash.

“He killed my son and i feel some kind of way about it. I just want him to take responsibility for what he did,”says Michael Burchfield, Kobe’s Father.

An upset father talks about the search for 22 year old Douglas Cody Gass.

Chattanooga police say Gass led them on a chase that ended with him crashing the car and fleeing on foot, leaving his two other passengers behind.

East 38th street is where the wreck happened that eventually led to the death of Kobe Burchfield.

Gass been on the run since and had been added to the Hamilton County’s Most Wanted List.

Burchfield’s father tells me his family relives Kobes death every day and closure can’t come without justice.

MB”We cant move forward until Cody, that’s the next step in this process and whatever happens that’s fine. Its an open wound as long as he is still out there and my family cant get past that.”

Burchfield says he didn’t trust Cody, but the two boys have known each other since childhood.

MB”I said man I feel like you are spiraling out of control and you are going to take my son with you. He’s going to get hurt but I never thought dead. Hes going to get hurt or go to jail and i’m going to hold you responsible. ”

Burchfield says he was there to hold his son’s hand when he passed and was there to bury him but now all he wants is for Cody to be captured.

“I don’t know how you can say that’s your brother and leave them in the car,”says Burchfield.