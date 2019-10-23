Two Teen Designers Awarded $20,000 in Annual Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Contest

For the last 19 years, creative young minds across the U.S. and Canada have been invited to dream, plan and create showstopping Duck Tape® prom attire and accessories for the chance to win a combined $20,000 in grand prize money (and the bragging rights that go along with it) in the annual Duck® brand Stuck at Prom® scholarship contest. From elaborate dresses to theme-centric tuxes, contest judges narrowed the entries to top ten finalists and Duck® brand called on the public to vote for best dress and best tux. After tallying the votes, here are the Dress Grand Prize and Tux Grand Prize winners and runners-up in each category.