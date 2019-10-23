Mocs Volleyball Loses Tough Five Set Match to Samford to Fall to 0-9 in SoCon

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA — With adversity and injuries plaguing the season since August, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team continues to show incredible fight, despite falling 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-12) to Samford on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium.

Chattanooga falls to 5-17 overall and 0-9 in SoCon play following the loss. The loss marks the 12th-straight overall and fourth straight of the five set variety. Samford improves to an impressive 14-5 overall and 8-1 against the league, continuing its second place position in the standings.

- Advertisement -

MATCH NOTABLES

– Junior setter Maddie Halsey surpassed 1,000 career assists after posting 41 tonight… secured her ninth double-double of the season behind 16 digs on defense… added six kills which were second most for her in a match this year.

– Senior Brianna Anderson reached 300 career kills after a 14-kill performance tonight… second most kills in a match for her career… most since posting 15 in win over The Citadel as a freshman in 2016… tied a season-high 15 digs to record her second double-double of the season.

– Sophomore Gylian Finch continued her offensive rip with a team-high 16 kills at a .200 attack percentage… double-digit kills in last five matches… 93 total kills during that span.

– Chattanooga recorded 15 service aces as a team tonight… most aces in a match since 2002… every player who recorded an ace finished with at least two… Anderson, Brenna Everingham and Vic Cerino all finished with three… career-highs for both Cerino and Everingham.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (5-17, 0-9 SoCon) heads into a much needed BYE week and rests up for its next match, Friday, Nov. 1, at SoCon-foe Western Carolina in Cullowhee, N.C.