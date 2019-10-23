Local Ret. Fire Captain ends up on other side of emergency call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It was a dinner Wednesday afternoon ignited by appreciation for the ones who saved Retired Chattanooga Fire Captain David Thompson’s life.

“It’s real, real simple. I owe my life. I would not be here if hadn’t been for 13 with their AED being able to shock me, the ambulance crew being able to do their part,” Thompson said.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga Firefighter Josh Allds was at Station 13 back in July.

That’s when a crew went on a call of an unconscious party.

“He was not in a good place. So we ended up having to react immediately and take over CPR and ultimately resuscitate him by using the AED and getting him back,” Allds said.

The patient had a heart attack.

Allds found out later it was Thompson.

“At the time, it was still a shock. I was like, wow, he was a guy that retired from our department. And then the more after the fact we got to know each other a little more, and it just came a kind of gratifying, fulfilling moment,” he said.

Thompson has gone on calls like this thousands of times through his 30 years as a firefighter and as a nurse, but never as the patient.

“This is the first time I was on the other side, and working it as the patient is just nothing to compare to it. It’s, it was totally surreal to be honest,” Thompson said.

Like Thompson, all of his sons are firefighters.

Battalion Chief David Thompson, Jr. was there right after his father was revived.

“Everybody did phenomenal jobs. If everybody wouldn’t have done the jobs they did, it would not have been a positive outcome,” he said.

Thompson is now doing fine.

He is also encouraging everyone to get CPR training.