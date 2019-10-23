Gordon Lee Softball Making 17th Consecutive Trip to State Tournament

Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Gordon Lee softball team is back in the state tournament this week. That’s hardly breaking news.

It marks the 17th year in-a-row that the Lady Trojans have gone to state in Columbus, Georgia, and they’ll be seeking their fifth straight state title.

Said catcher Kirbie Bradley:”It’s crazy to think that we’ve been there 17 years in-a-rowm, but honestly it’s such a great program. Coach (Dana) Mull is such a great coach that it’s not hard to believe that we are going back.”

Said center fielder Regan Thompson:”It doesn’t blow my mind because we have so many that are so athletic. It doesn’t really shock me to think that we can make it there.”

Reporter:”Any girl on your team 18 yet?

Said head coach Dana Mull:”No. No. I don’t guess.”

Reporter:”So every single girl that’s living. This team has gone to state every year they have been alive basically.”

Said Mull:”Correct yeah. Again it makes me feel old.” (laughter)

But it never gets old going to Columbus.

Said Thompson:”The atmosphere is insane. It’s just a different feeling when you get down there.”

Said Mull:”It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve been there, you know that’s your goal to get there. There’s always a little nerves in that first game for even the seniors that have been there for four years. It’s a great atmosphere. Just a great weekend of softball.”

It’s always a great weekend for softball when you bring home banners and rings.

Said Mull:”Each group of seniors. They want to continue to make their mark. They want to continue that tradition of winning region and getting to the state tournament and hopefully playing on that final day of the state tournament. I just think it’s a pride thing for each senior class.”

Said Mull:”Us keep building off that and build our confidence and go out there and take care of business.”

Success breeds confidence, and the Lady Trojans were pretty confident heading into this season.

Said Bradley:”As soon as we stepped on the dirt the first practice, I knew we had the potential, and we were a great team. I knew we were young, but I knew we had a lot of speed and power hitting and our defense and offense is really great. I just knew it from the moment we stepped on the dirt. I was like we’ve got a good shot here.”