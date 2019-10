By

High School Football Games Moved From Friday Oct 25th to Thursday Oct 24th due to expected rain on Friday.

Thursday Games:

Tyner at Brainerd at 7:30pm

Silverdale at Marion Co at 8pm est

Anderson Co at East Hamilton at 7:30pm

Loudon at Walker Valley at 7pm

Pepperell at Dade Co at 7:30pm

Bradley Central at Soddy Daisy at 7:30pm

Whitwell at Fayetteville

Sequatchie Co at Grundy Co 8pmest