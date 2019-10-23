Free flowers today at Chattanooga Florist to spread positivity

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local flower shop is spreading some positivity by Petaling it Forward.

Today Chattanooga florist is teaming up with florists from all around the country to hand out flowers to strangers as random acts of kindness.

This is the second year that Chattanooga Florist has put on this event and they say it’s a way of spreading joy and helping some get through seasonal depression.

Florist Judy Hacker tells us “Everybody loves flowers!”

“I haven’t seen anybody that didn’t want to have some flowers. What it does, they don’t last forever but that surprise or look on your face that you get on someones face that you get when you give them a flower. They are not expensive but it’s worth every penny you spend on them.”

Chattanooga Florist is also offering a free arrangement for customers who come into their store during regular business hours.