CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2020 is a census year, and Chattanooga area residents will be needed to do that count beginning in January.

Those temporary jobs will pay anywhere from 15 dollars to 19 dollars an hour.

The results of the Census help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, and roads.

You have to apply for the jobs online.

Here is the link: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/how-to-apply.html