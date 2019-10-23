Cardi B has joined “Fast & Furious”

Cardi B is fresh off her movie debut — starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in “Hustlers” — and she’s already landed herself another role. The rapper will join the cast of “Fast & Furious” for the upcoming ninth installment in the franchise. One of the stars of the film, Vin Diesel, announced the news with Cardi on Instagram.

“Day 86 here on the set of ‘Fast 9.'” Diesel says in a selfie video with Cardi sitting right beside him. I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

“I’m tired!” Cardi chimes in. “I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is going to be the best one.”

The film was shot in the U.K., Diesel reveals in the video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. “I need to take a nappy nap,” Cardi says, making her co-star laugh — one of the things she does best, besides rapping.

Several celebrities commented on Diesel’s post, including castmate Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker, the daughter of late “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker.

Cardi’s role will a small one, “Entertainment Tonight” reported. She also had a small role as a stripper named Diamond in “Hustlers,” which inspired her to keep acting, she recently told Ellen DeGeneres.

“Yes, I am [going to keep acting],” Cardi said on “Ellen” earlier this month. “And I am going to film for a movie this month,” she teased.

Cardi’s exact role in “Fast & Furious 9” is unclear. Diesel has been sharing many images from the set on social media, but this is the first that included Cardi.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will all return for the film, ET reports. Along with Cardi, another newcomer has joined the cast: John Cena.