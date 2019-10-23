Alabama murder suspect shot in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man wanted for murder in Alabama gets shot in Chattanooga.

21-year old Spencer Holden showed up at a Chattanooga hospital after being shot.

He told police he didn’t know the location where he was injured.

Investigators quickly learned that Holden has felony warrants for murder and aggravated assault out of Madison County, Alabama.

Police in Madison say on their Facebook page that Holden is in critical condition.

They are heading to Chattanooga to continue work on this investigation.