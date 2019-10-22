Windows shot out in several Rossville businesses

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Rossville police are looking for the vandals who have broken windows in several businesses.

Police tell us that eight businesses have been hit so far.

One of them is a new Mexican restaurant trying to open next month.

Amigos is opening in the old Peerless Mill building on McFarland Avenue.

It is anchoring a development that many hope will upgrade the city’s image.

But the vandalism is handing them a $2000 set back.

The owners will have to replace the new windows they just installed.

Rossville PD detective David Scroggins tells us “Probably at the Amigo’s it was not a firearm, it may be a slingshot, it may be a pellet gun or a BB gun because it did not appear to penetrate through both panes of glass. A firearm most likely would have.”

If you have any information on the vandalism, please call the Rossville Police Department at (706) 866-1227.