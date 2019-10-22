Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 22nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Great looking Mid-Week Ahead!



Areas of rain and a few thundershowers will end, leaving us with breezy conditions and quick clearing. Most area lows between 58 & 62.

More sunshine, breezy, and mild for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will settle in the upper 60’s to around 70, a bit cooler in the outlying areas.

Tonight: Clear and chilly Tuesday night with lows falling into the low 40’s, & mountains dropping into the mid & upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Overnight lows back between 40-43 by Thursday morning.

Increasing clouds Friday with more wet weather likely to start the weekend as temperatures will be near normal.

72 & 48 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

