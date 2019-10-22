SUV removed from Nickajack Lake and victim identified

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – An SUV has been pulled out of Nickajack Lake after plunging in on Monday.

The TBI reports that they have been asked to investigate what happened.

The body of 29 year old Edward Charles Garcia was found in the vehicle.

Witnesses at the Anchor Inn Bait and Tackle right at the Nickajack Bridge saw the vehicle sinking.

They managed to rescue a little girl in the vehicle.

Crews found the vehicle about a dozen feet below the surface, about 20 feet from the shore.