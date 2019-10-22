South Carolina Leading Rusher Rico Dowdle Expected to Miss Vols Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina coach Will Muschamp doesn’t expect injured starting tailback Rico Dowdle to play this week against Tennessee.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle has a sprained right knee. Although, he moved around at practice, Muschamp was unsure that Dowdle would be healthy enough when the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) travel to play the Vols (2-5, 1-3).

Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.

Muschamp says the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return “sooner than later.”

Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.

