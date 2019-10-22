New list warns of the “most dangerous celebrities”

Actress Alexis Bledel has been bookish and sweet on “Gilmore Girls” and “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” But the actress herself is now officially dangerous, according to McAfee’s list of this year’s most dangerous celebrities.

No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware in 2019, the cybersecurity firm announced Tuesday. Trailing Bledel was “Late Late Show” host James Corden, followed by “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

- Advertisement -

Anna Kendrick and Lupita Nyong’o rounded out the top five. The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links.

Trending News

“Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content,” McAfee Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement. “It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content.”

Davis believes Bledel and Turner likely landed on the list this year due to their respective roles in the popular shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu and “Game of Thrones” on HBO, both subscriber-based services.

Talk show hosts Corden and Fallon probably landed on the list due to viral videos from their shows, while interest in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” likely put Nyong’o so high.

Bledel takes over top spot from Ruby Rose, who led last year’s list largely because of interest in her playing Batwoman.

This year’s list also indicates interest in reality stars may have waned. Kristen Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian, who both found themselves in last year’s top 10, dropped to No. 214 and No. 222, respectively.