Golden Apple: Samantha Brown

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Samanth Brown thinks teaching is her calling.

Since she began her job, the Chatsworth Elementary School teacher has made sure to take care of her students.

“I kind of always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I hope that I can impact these children, and be that teacher that they never forget.”

Brown says her fourth grade teacher inspired her to go into the field of education.

She liked the way that teacher interacted with her students.

She’s tried to do the same thing.

Chatsworth Elementary School Principal Kathy Moore says Brown is succeeding.

“Ms. Brown makes a difference just by her compassionate love of teaching and for caring for the students. She provides not only their educational needs. But she provides physical needs. When they need clothes, shoes or additional supplies, she takes money out of her pocket to do that.”

Brown’s students say she cares about them, and is a great teacher.

Her Principal says she has made an impact on her kids.

That’s why Brown has earned this week’s Golden Apple Award.