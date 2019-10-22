Falcons Trade Receiver Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots

UNDATED (AP) _ A person within the NFL says the Atlanta Falcons have traded receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2020.

The move signaled the Falcons are already looking to the future just seven weeks into the season. Atlanta (1-6) is mired in a five-game losing streak and off to its worst start since 2007.

The 30-year-old Sanu heads to the undefeated reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots. He gives quarterback Tom Brady another target in an offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game. Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown this season.